Indian Railways to operate 6,000 special trains during upcoming festive season

Sep 28, 2024

The Indian Railways will operate over 6,000 special trains in the upcoming festive season for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja between 1st October and 30th November. Every year,

Indian Railways runs special trains during the festive season to facilitate the travel of lakhs of passengers. There has been a notable increase in special trains compared to previous years. Last year, 4,429 special trains were operated during this season.

In addition to the special trains, the Railways have added extra general coaches to 108 trains. A total of 12 thousand 500 coaches have been sanctioned keeping in mind the surge in passengers typically witnessed during these festivals. It is expected that this will facilitate over one crore passengers to go home during the festive rush.

