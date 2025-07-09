CDS Anil Chauhan Flags Security Risks in China-Pak-Bangladesh Alignment

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that the Possible convergence of interest among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh may result in serious implications for India’s stability and security dynamics.

Addressing an event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, General Chauhan said economic distress in the countries in the Indian Ocean region has given outside powers leverage to their influence, which could create vulnerabilities for India.

While talking about various aspects of Operation Sindoor, General Anil Chauhan said it was perhaps for the first time that two nuclear weapon states were directly engaged in hostilities.

The top military officer said India has also said that it will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail, and Operation Sindoor is the only example of a conflict between two nuclear weapon states.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) further said the expansion of space in conventional operations is possible by taking it to newer domains of warfare like cyber and electromagnetic spheres.