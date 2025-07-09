Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

CDS Anil Chauhan Flags Security Risks in China-Pak-Bangladesh Alignment

Jul 9, 2025

CDS Anil Chauhan warns of security implications from China-Pak-Bangladesh convergence

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that the Possible convergence of interest among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh may result in serious implications for India’s stability and security dynamics.

Addressing an event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, General Chauhan said economic distress in the countries in the Indian Ocean region has given outside powers leverage to their influence, which could create vulnerabilities for India.

While talking about various aspects of Operation Sindoor, General Anil Chauhan said it was perhaps for the first time that two nuclear weapon states were directly engaged in hostilities.

The top military officer said India has also said that it will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail, and Operation Sindoor is the only example of a conflict between two nuclear weapon states.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) further said the expansion of space in conventional operations is possible by taking it to newer domains of warfare like cyber and electromagnetic spheres.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bihar: ECI hopeful of completing SIR well before deadline

Jul 8, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

BRICS Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirm Commitment to Fight Terrorism

Jul 7, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Ashoora-e-Muharram observed with due reverence and solemnity in across India

Jul 7, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

3 dead, 5 injured as Gujarat’s Gambhira bridge collapses

9 July 2025 12:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bihar Bandh over voters SIR evokes mixed response; roads blocked, trains disrupted

9 July 2025 12:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indonesia gears up to host 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

9 July 2025 12:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Amid Gaza ceasefire talks, US President & Israeli PM meet in Washington

9 July 2025 12:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!