DEFENCE

2 Pilots killed as IAF jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu district

Jul 9, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

An Indian Air Force fighter jet with two pilots on board crashed in Ratangarh Tehsil in Churu district Wednesday, officials said. Both the pilots suffered fatal injuries, the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

“An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” the X post read.

According to Churu SP Jai Yadav, at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday afternoon an Indian Air Force jet crashed near Bhavana Badavane villagein Churu district. Initial reports show that two pilots were on the plane, although there is no official word yet on their safety.

