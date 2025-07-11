Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE SCIENCE / TECH

DRDO, IAF test-fire Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Astra Missile in Odisha

Jul 11, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force(IAF) successfully conducted flight-test of indigenous Astra missile today. This Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile was flight tested from Sukhoi-30 Mk-I platform in Odisha. 

According to the Defence Ministry, two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. In both the cases, the missiles destroyed the targets with pin-point accuracy. During the tests, all subsystems performed accurately. These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon systems with indigenous seeker.

Astra has a range exceeding 100 kilometers and is equipped with state-of-the art guidance and navigation system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, IAF and industry involved in the design and development. He said the successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated all the teams involved during the successful flight-test.

