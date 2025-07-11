Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs 1st meeting of NCC Alumni Association

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the National Cadet Corps, NCC, as a platform that serves as an ideal for the youth of the country. He referred to former NCC cadets as strong pillars of the nation, who are contributing to its development in diverse fields, not just passively, but as active drivers.

The Defence Minister today chaired the first Governing Council meeting of the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association (NCCAA) in New Delhi. He expressed confidence that the NCCAA will infuse new energy and direction into the NCC. The NCCAA is a flagship association of NCC alumni that aims to carry forward the legacy of the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation by bringing together former and current cadets under one umbrella and enhancing their participation in nation-building.