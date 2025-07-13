Global demand for BrahMos missiles grew after its performance during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Brahmos missile performed remarkably during Operation Sindoor. After Operation Sindoor, the demand for BrahMos missiles has increased in foreign countries. After unveiling the statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College on the second day of his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow, Defence Minister said that 14 countries have asked for Brahmos missile and it will also be exported from Lucknow. This will help in increasing employment in the state.



Defence Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is one of the major centres of the country’s political journey. This state determines the direction of the country. The leaders, freedom fighters born here have always taken this country to new heights. Chandra Bhanu Gupta is one such leader whose contributions have guided the nation. On this occasion, Mr. Rajnath Singh also released a postage stamp in his honour.



Praising the present state government led by Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is today known for his law and order. The current Chief Minister of UP is also writing a new story of development and the state’s contribution to the country’s development has increased, Defence Minister added.