Pakistan’s unarmed drones, loitering munitions neutralised in Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said, during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had used unarmed drones and loitering munitions, which were neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces. Addressing a Workshop on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Counter-UAS indigenisation in New Delhi, General Chauhan said that none of Pakistan’s drones inflicted any damage to the Indian military or civil infrastructure.

He said, Operation Sindoor has underscored the critical importance of deploying indigenous counter-unmanned aerial systems. General Chauhan said the country must invest and build to safeguard itself, and dependence on foreign technology weakens preparedness.