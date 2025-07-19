Indian Navy to participate in 32nd SIMBEX in Singapore

The Indian Navy will take part in the 32nd edition of SIMBEX, the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise(previously known as Exercise Lion King), later this month in Singapore. This long-running annual exercise is held between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy.

India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, called it one of the longest uninterrupted maritime drills for India. He said the exercise supports India’s Vision SAGAR and Act East policy, focused on regional cooperation and maritime security. Ambule stressed the need for joint efforts in maritime safety, especially with rising threats like piracy and non-state actors. He said cooperation at sea is key to ensuring free and safe trade routes. He added that the recent complex HARD and SAR operations that the Indian Navy has actively steered and very successfully concluded in the Arabian Sea have been internationally appreciated.

Ambule also talked about India’s deep historic and cultural linkages with ASEAN and highlighted the success of the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime exercise held in 2023 and co-hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy, saying that it holds testimony to the earnest efforts that promoted jointness and shared learning.

Earlier, Indian Naval Ships INS Delhi, INS Satpura, INS Kiltan, and INS Shakti arrived in Singapore, under the command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, to participate in the exercise. These are indigenously built warships, equipped for modern naval operations.

They received a warm welcome from personnel of the Republic of Singapore Navy and officials from the High Commission of India in Singapore.