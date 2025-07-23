Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Navy to host Shipbuilding Seminar in Delhi

Jul 23, 2025
The Indian Navy will host a one-day Shipbuilding Seminar in New Delhi. The seminar on Nation Building through Shipbuilding will bring together key stakeholders from the Government, Indian Navy, shipyards, industry, classification societies, and academia.

The event will facilitate cohesive and progress-oriented discussions on various policy aspects related to shipbuilding. During the event, participants will also explore futuristic technologies being implemented globally and address the challenges faced by Indian shipyards and industry in delivering ships that meet global standards.

