DEFENCE

MoD to procure Fire Control Radars to detect air-borne threats

Jul 25, 2025

Defence Ministry has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars for the Indian Army worth two thousand crore rupees.

        According to the Defence Ministry, these Fire Control Radars will be able to detect all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones. This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Air Defence Regiments and enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness. The contract was inked and exchanged by senior officials of Ministry of Defence and BEL in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

