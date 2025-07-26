Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi Hails Operation Sindoor as Decisive Strike Against Terror

Jul 26, 2025
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Hails Operation Sindoor as Decisive Strike Against Terror

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces showed the same valour as in Kargil, destroyed Pakistan’s terrorist infrastructure, and achieved a decisive victory. After paying tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Drass, General Dwivedi highlighted the recent Operation Sindoor.

He said the Indian Army decisively struck terror infrastructure in response to enemy aggression. He emphasized that India offered peace but faced cowardice and responded with courage. He also praised the country’s strong air defence system, calling it a powerful shield against drones and missile threats.

He recalled the bravery of soldiers in Operation Vijay in 1999 who reclaimed high-altitude posts from Pakistani forces and saluted the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for India’s peace. Acknowledging the presence of the parents of Kargil heroes, he said their courage, patience, and sacrifice continue to inspire the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff said the entire country salutes the families of the warriors who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth also paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Kargil War Memorial this morning.

