DEFENCE

India-Singapore Joint Military Exercise ‘Bold Kurukshetra 2025’ Begins in Jodhpur

Jul 27, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The 14th edition of the India-Singapore Joint Military Exercise commenced today in Jodhpur. Exercise Bold Kurukshetra will continue till the 4th of next month.

The exercise will be conducted as a tabletop exercise and computer-based wargame aimed at validating operational procedures for mechanised warfare. It will culminate in an equipment display by the Indian Army. The objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and joint training capabilities of both armies under a United Nations mandate, thereby strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

The exercise will witness the participation of the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment of the 4 Singapore Armoured Brigade and the Indian Army’s Mechanised Infantry Regiment. Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025 will further consolidate the strong defence ties between India and Singapore and foster greater mutual understanding and collaboration at both tactical and strategic levels.

