MoD to set up Mechanical and Material testing facility in TN Defence Industrial Corridor

Ministry of Defence will set up a testing facility in Mechanical and Material domain in Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding – MoU for setting up the facility with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production), Sanjeev Kumar in New Delhi today. The Ministry said that upon its completion, the testing facility will provide advanced testing equipment and services to both government and private industry, thus giving a boost to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

