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MSMEs emerging as important pillar of defence manufacturing sector: Rajnath Singh

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 3:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

RANATH SINGH
RAJNATH SNGH

Staff Reporter New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that MSMEs are emerging as an important pillar of the country’s defence manufacturing sector. Addressing the National Defence Industries Conclave here, Mr Singh noted that local entrepreneurs, start-ups and innovators are playing a crucial role in enhancing India’s technological capabilities and contributing significantly to the national economy.

He highlighted that several MSMEs are actively working in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, automation, robotics and other advanced technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister underlined the importance of the Innovations for Defence Excellence platform, which encourages start-ups and MSMEs to develop innovative solutions for the armed forces. He said the portal provides opportunities for innovators and entrepreneurs to contribute directly to the defence sector. Referring to the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies scheme, Mr Singh said that this initiative is aimed at strengthening collaboration between industry, start-ups and research institutions to promote cutting-edge defence technologies.

Noting MSME as the backbone of the economy, the Defence Minister emphasised that integrating small industries into large defence programmes is essential to accelerate the pace of innovation. He reiterated that the government remains committed to creating a robust and inclusive defence industrial ecosystem, where MSMEs, start-ups and young innovators can play a leading role in shaping the future of India’s defence capabilities. He asserted that for India’s preparedness and strategic autonomy, it is essential that the country becomes self-reliant in drone manufacturing.

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