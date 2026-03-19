President Murmu offers prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 3:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today said that the nation is going through a renaissance on social, economic, political and cultural fronts, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of it. The president was addressing a gathering in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, this morning. She is on a 3-day visit to state.

The President performed Darshan and Aarti at various places within the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir and participated in the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana event. Shri Ram Yantra was installed today on the temple’s second floor amidst Vedic chants. Addressing the gathering, the President said that the emotions and feelings are the same while we pray for the country and pray for lord Rama.

She said that on this occasion, we all should take the pledge in the city of lord Rama, Ayodhya, that we will take our country to the heights of this universe. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath said that today’s India is not just a new India but also a changing India. He said that in the last 1 year, around 158 crore devotees visited different temples in the state. He said that today’s young generation is more inclined towards visiting religious places.

The president also felicitated workers involved in the temple’s construction. Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi also participated in the function along with various Saints from UP and Uttarakhand.The Shri Ram Yantra which was worshipped today was brought to Ayodhya two years ago and it was given by Kanchi Kamkoti peeth. Based on Vedic mathematics and geometric patterns, the ‘yantra’ is regarded as a sacred symbol believed to channel divine energy and positive spiritual vibrations.