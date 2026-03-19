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AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Crude oil prices remain mixed 

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:58 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Global crude oil prices remained mixed today after Iraq resumed crude exports via pipeline to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, raising hopes of some relief. However, with no signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict, Brent crude was trading 0.6 per cent higher at 104 US dollars and one cent per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.4 per cent lower at 94 US dollars and 90 cents per barrel, when reports last came in.

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