Ladakh Witnesses Fresh Snowfall, Cloudy Weather Disrupts Daily Life and Transport

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:50 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Ladakh is currently experiencing snowfall accompanied by persistent cloudy weather, significantly impacting daily life, transportation, and tourism across the region. According to local meteorological observations, several parts of Ladakh, including Leh, Kargil, and surrounding high-altitude areas, have recorded fresh snowfall over the past 24 to 48 hours. The ongoing cloud cover has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, reinforcing winter-like conditions even as the region approaches the spring season.

The tourism sector, a vital component of Ladakh’s economy, is experiencing temporary setbacks as travel plans are affected. However, the snowfall has also enhanced the region’s scenic beauty, attracting attention from winter enthusiasts and photographers.

Meteorological departments forecast that cloudy conditions may persist over the next two days, with chances of additional light to moderate snowfall in higher elevations and Passes. Weather Authorities predict temporary closure of Zojila Pass due to snowfall during 18th to 20th March, 2026 , affecting National Highway , link to Ladakh. Gradual improvement is expected thereafter, depending on shifting weather patterns.