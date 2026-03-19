PM Modi and Crown Prince of Kuwait discuss safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz 

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:14 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that during the conversation, both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and expressed concerns over recent developments. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also emphasized that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains a foremost priority. Both sides agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for maintaining regional peace and stability. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his continued support towards the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.