India, Namibia sign 4 MoUs to deepen economic ties; PM Modi conferred with highest civilian award

Staff Reporter

India and Namibia today signed MoUs in the field of Health and Medicine, and on the setting up of Entrepreneurship Development Center in Namibia and on Cooperation. An announcement on launching of Digital Payments system in Namibia later this year also took place. Letters of acceptance for Namibia’s joining of CDRI and Global Biofuels Alliance have also been presented. The MoUs have been signed after the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the visit, Secretary Economic Relations of Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi said Namibia is the first country in the world where NPCI has done a technology agreement with a central bank for the implementation of UPI like payment system in the country. Both the leaders also touched upon the multilateral issues like condemnation of terrorism and reforming of the multilateral institution.

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Sam Nujoma, the founding father of the Namibian nation, at the National Memorial Heroes’ Acre in Windhoek.

Prime Minister Modi in a social media post said that he reviewed the full range of India-Namibia relations during the talks with Namibian President. He said, Cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals figured prominently during discussions.

PM Modi conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award; 4th during ongoing tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. This marks the 27th award received by Prime Minister Modi and the 4th during his ongoing tour.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Namibian government and people. He said the honour is a testament to the everlasting friendship between India and Namibia. Mr. Modi noted that India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their respective freedom struggles.