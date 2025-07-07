Ashoora-e-Muharram observed with due reverence and solemnity in across India

AMN

The Ashoora-e-Muharram is being observed with due reverence and solemnity in various parts of India on Sunday. The day marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and his companions, who laid down their lives for upholding truth, righteousness and justice in Karbala.

Tazia processions are being taken out to mark the occasion. In Delhi, Muharram processions are being held in different locations including Jama Masjid, Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli.

Majaalis or religious meetings, highlighting the supreme sacrifice of Karbala Martyrs are also being held.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an traffic advisory for motorists regarding Tazia processions.

Reports of observance of Muharram are also coming in from other parts of the country. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recalled the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said that Hazrat Imam Hussain emphasized his commitment to righteousness and inspired people to uphold truth in the face of adversity.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today joined thousands of Shia mourners at the traditional Zuljanah procession on the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashoora here.

The procession commenced from Botakadal’s Ali Pora area to Zadibal in downtown Srinagar, amid tight security and elaborate arrangements.

The Lieutenant Governor offered water to the mourners and ceremoniously draped the Zuljanah with the traditional chaddar before the procession commenced.

The Zuljanah represents the horse of Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Top officials, including IGP Kashmir, and other officials were also present on the occasion. The procession began this morning with mourners, including men, women and children, all marching alongside the symbolic Zuljanah.

The stretch from Botakadal to Zadibal remains packed throughout the day as mourners remain engaged in chest-beating and recitation of nauhas to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Maidan e Karbala.

Moreover, with the traditional observance continuing this year too, multiple stalls were set up by volunteers, civil society groups, and government departments to serve water, tea, and food to the devotees.

Additionally, security personnel were deployed in strength and traffic diversions were put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. The Zuljanah procession will conclude at the Zadibal Imambargah in the late afternoon.