IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Over Northwest, Central and Northeast India

AMN

India Meteorological Department today said heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Northwest, West coast and Northeast India during next 6 to 7 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Madhya Pradesh over the next two days and over East Rajasthan on 9th July.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till 9th July. Meanwhile, Delhiites witnessed a cloudy and humid day today with light spells of rain across several areas in the afternoon.