PM Modi Calls for Multipolar, Inclusive World Order at BRICS Summit in Brazil

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a world order that is multipolar and inclusive. Making an intervention during the first session in the BRICS Summit that began in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the Prime Minister stressed that this has to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. He said such measures should not merely be symbolic but their real impact should be visible. He advocated for change in governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions. He also urged for higher priority for the global south in policy making. Making his views clear, the Prime Minister noted that the global south often faces double standards about development, distribution of resources, and security related matters. He further said that the interests of the global south are not given due importance. These countries in the global south receive nothing more than token gestures on topics like climate finance, sustainable development and technology access. He sought proper representation in global institutions by saying that many countries with a key role in the global economy are yet to be given a seat at the decision making table. He said it’s not about representation but also about credibility and effectiveness. Mincing no words, he said without the global South, these institutions are like a mobile phone with a SIM card without a network. Hence the Prime Minister said that these institutions have failed to offer effective solutions during the ongoing conflicts across the world, during the pandemic and economic crisis and during the emerging challenges in cyber and space. Narendra Modi asked for a determination to reform institutions like the UN security Council, the WTO and Multilateral Development Bank. He made it clear that 21st Century software cannot run on 20th Century typewriters.