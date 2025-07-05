US: Trump Signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into Law Amid Independence Day Celebrations

AMN / Washington, DC



In a major political milestone, United States President Donald Trump has officially signed into law his much-publicized and controversial legislative package titled the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’. The landmark law brings into force a series of high-impact measures central to Trump’s policy agenda, including massive tax cuts, enhanced defence spending, and strict immigration controls.

The bill was signed during a grand ceremony at the White House, strategically timed with the nation’s Independence Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, President Trump hailed the bill as a “historic achievement”, calling it “the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, and the largest border security investment in American history.”

The event featured a patriotic display of military might, with a flyover by stealth bombers and fighter jets—the same aircraft reportedly involved in recent US strikes targeting nuclear facilities in Iran.

The legislation was narrowly passed by the Republican-majority House of Representatives just a day earlier, after heated debates and strong opposition from Democrats and civil society groups. Critics have raised alarms over the bill’s steep reductions in social safety net programs, arguing that it disproportionately affects vulnerable communities. Additionally, the combination of large tax cuts and increased spending is expected to significantly increase the federal deficit, drawing concern from economic analysts.

Despite the backlash, the White House and Republican leadership are touting the bill as a transformative step toward reshaping America’s economy, security, and global posture.