BNP’s Tarique Rahman warns PR election system could divide Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has warned that adopting a proportional representation (PR) electoral system could deepen divisions in Bangladesh’s political landscape and hinder national unity. Addressing a discussion titled ‘Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Journey’ virtually from London, he urged political parties to reflect deeply on the system’s suitability given Bangladesh’s current realities.



“Some political parties are advocating for a proportional representation system. While this exists in other countries, I urge everyone to carefully consider whether it is suitable at all for Bangladesh in its current geographical-political context,” said Tarique, speaking at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka on Tuesday. He cautioned that PR might create a fragmented society and unstable government, possibly paving the way for the return of “a previously defeated, fugitive and deposed dictator.”

Emphasising the need for unity and an end to political subservience, Tarique stated, “National unity is more important than ever. We must not be used—knowingly or unknowingly—to rehabilitate discredited authoritarian elements under the guise of electoral reform.” He expressed support for the interim government’s efforts to hold a national election based on direct public votes, prosecute ousted “fascists,” and initiate state reforms. “Reforming the state and politics is an ongoing process. The next elected government must carry forward these reforms to ensure democracy and rule of law,” he added.

Tarique cautioned that overburdening the interim government with new reform demands could derail the process. “If we keep them occupied with constant reform matters, it may end up depriving the people of their political and economic rights,” he noted. The BNP leader urged political forces to be cautious about introducing new proposals that may give space to “conspirators.” He reiterated that reforms must align with Bangladesh’s unique context, not just mimic foreign models.



Speaking on the July-August 2024 mass uprising that toppled the previous regime, Tarique paid tribute to those martyred and promised state recognition if BNP comes to power. “The people will never forget those who gave their lives for democracy—just as they remember the heroes of 1971. We will name institutions after them,” he vowed. He reaffirmed BNP’s pledge to form a national unity government if elected, with a focus on development, anti-corruption, and inclusive governance. “A safe, humane, democratic Bangladesh requires the collective effort of all democracy-loving individuals, parties, and organisations,” he said.



The event witnessed emotional moments as families of martyred activists and victims of enforced disappearances shared their grief. Photographs of loved ones were displayed, and BNP’s Secretary General awarded crests to the victims’ families. Many, including Tarique Rahman, were seen wiping tears during the heartfelt tributes.

Tarique concluded the programme by inaugurating BNP’s 36-day observance titled ‘July-August Uprising: Mourning and Victory,’ marking the first anniversary of the mass uprising.