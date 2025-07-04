Bangladesh Army to reclaim electoral role after 16 years

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s armed forces are set to return to active electoral duty in the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, ending a 16-year exclusion imposed by the former Awami League regime. The army had been removed from the legal definition of “law enforcement agencies” under the Representation of the People Order (RPO), stripping it of powers to arrest electoral offenders and curbing its authority during past polls.

Election experts say this sidelining enabled greater manipulation and weakened oversight. Despite past Election Commission (EC) requests, military deployment was often ignored or restricted to cantonments, notably in the 2014 polls.

The Election Reform Commission has now recommended restoring the army’s status under the RPO. The EC has submitted a proposal to the Cabinet. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman affirmed the military’s readiness to ensure a “free, fair, and peaceful election.”

Experts like Dr Abdul Alim and Begum Jesmin Tuli argue the army’s non-partisan role is crucial for credible polls. With political tensions high, many Bangladeshis now see the army as a trusted force to safeguard democracy.