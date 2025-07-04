US President to send tariff letters to nations ahead of July 9 deadline

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to send letters to various countries outlining the tariffs they will be required to pay. The letters could begin circulating as early as today, with the July 9 deadline just days away. President Trump said the letters will detail the exact amounts each nation must pay, emphasising his preference for simple trade agreements over complex negotiations.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries should avoid delaying trade talks. He cautioned that tariffs could revert to April 2 levels if negotiations stall. The US had imposed reciprocal tariffs in April, which were later suspended on April 9 for 90 days.