SAIL opens 1st overseas office in Dubai, marking key step in global steel expansion

AMN/ WEB DESK

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), one of India’s largest steel producers, has inaugurated its Representative Office in Dubai. Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurated SAIL’s first international office in West Asia, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This move aligns with India’s vision of enhancing the global presence of its steel industry and achieving the national steel production target of three hundred million tonnes by 2030. It also marks a significant milestone in SAIL’s evolution into a globally competitive steelmaker and reflects India’s growing profile in the international steel arena.