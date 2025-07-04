Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka customs collects over Rs. 1 trillion in H1 2025, on track to surpass annual target

Jul 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka Customs has collected over 1 trillion Sri Lankan rupees in revenue during the first six months of 2025, putting it on track to surpass the government’s annual revenue target of Rs. 2.115 trillion.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo on Thursday, Customs Spokesperson and Additional Director General Seevali Arukgoda expressed confidence that the department would exceed the year-end goal.

Mr. Arukgoda attributed the strong performance to recent restructuring measures in revenue collection mechanisms within the department. He emphasised that the reforms had significantly enhanced efficiency and accountability.

The revenue milestone reflects Sri Lanka Customs’ critical role in supporting government finances amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy.

