Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 24 dead, dozens missing in Texas after devastating flash floods

Jul 5, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 24 people have died and dozens missing in Texas, after severe flooding hit the area, according to the authorities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for several central Texas counties and said search and rescue operations will continue overnight.

More than 20 girls remain unaccounted for at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, but officials stressed that it does not necessarily mean they are lost.

Heavy rain began Thursday night, with 4 to 8 inches falling across the region and some areas receiving up to 15 inches. Flash flood emergencies were issued, and more rain is expected as storms stall over already affected regions.

US President Donald Trump called the flooding terrible and shocking and promised federal support.

Rescue efforts have been extensive, with over 200 people saved so far, including 167 by helicopter. Authorities plan to send more personnel Saturday to assist with tracking evacuees and managing shelters.

Independence Day celebrations across Texas have been canceled as communities focus on rescue and recovery. Many locals are using social media to try to find missing loved ones.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelensky and Trump discuss Ukraine’s air defence capabilities

Jul 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump Signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into Law Amid Independence Day Celebrations

Jul 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP’s Tarique Rahman warns PR election system could divide Bangladesh

Jul 4, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

تنہائی دنیا میں ہر گھنٹے 100 افراد کی موت کا سبب، عالمی ادارہ صحت

5 July 2025 4:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA arrests two persons involved in human trafficking

5 July 2025 12:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelensky and Trump discuss Ukraine’s air defence capabilities

5 July 2025 12:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 24 dead, dozens missing in Texas after devastating flash floods

5 July 2025 12:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!