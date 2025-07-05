Zelensky and Trump discuss Ukraine’s air defence capabilities

WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his country’s air defence capabilities during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

In a social media post, President Zelensky said, the two leaders agreed to work together to strengthen protection of the skies of Ukraine. He said, they discussed Russian air strikes and air defence options.

They also discussed defence industry capabilities and the possibilities of joint production.

The conversation also covered mutual procurement and investment, diplomatic situation, and Ukraine’s cooperation with the US and other international partners.

The call came as Russia escalated its aerial campaign across Ukraine, including an overnight attack yesterday that struck Kyiv and several other regions. Earlier, the Trump administration had halted part of military aid to Ukraine following a review of US own stockpiles.