Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelensky and Trump discuss Ukraine’s air defence capabilities

Jul 5, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky & Donald Trump discuss Ukraine’s air defence capabilities

WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his country’s air defence capabilities during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

In a social media post, President Zelensky said, the two leaders agreed to work together to strengthen protection of the skies of Ukraine. He said, they discussed Russian air strikes and air defence options.

They also discussed defence industry capabilities and the possibilities of joint production.

The conversation also covered mutual procurement and investment, diplomatic situation, and Ukraine’s cooperation with the US and other international partners.

The call came as Russia escalated its aerial campaign across Ukraine, including an overnight attack yesterday that struck Kyiv and several other regions. Earlier, the Trump administration had halted part of military aid to Ukraine following a review of US own stockpiles.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 24 dead, dozens missing in Texas after devastating flash floods

Jul 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump Signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into Law Amid Independence Day Celebrations

Jul 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP’s Tarique Rahman warns PR election system could divide Bangladesh

Jul 4, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

تنہائی دنیا میں ہر گھنٹے 100 افراد کی موت کا سبب، عالمی ادارہ صحت

5 July 2025 4:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA arrests two persons involved in human trafficking

5 July 2025 12:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelensky and Trump discuss Ukraine’s air defence capabilities

5 July 2025 12:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 24 dead, dozens missing in Texas after devastating flash floods

5 July 2025 12:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!