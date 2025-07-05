Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Microsoft shuts down operations in Pakistan after 25 years

Jul 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Global technology giant Microsoft has officially shut down its operations in Pakistan after 25 years, as part of its global restructuring plan.

The company announced the move citing a shift to a cloud-based, partner-led model and broader workforce reductions about 9,100 jobs cut globally.

Former Microsoft Pakistan head Jawwad Rehman confirmed the closure and linked the decision to Pakistan’s challenging economic conditions, political instability, high taxes, currency issues, and trade restrictions.

Meanwhile, Former President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi called the move a troubling sign for Pakistan’s economy.

He recalled a missed investment opportunity in 2022, when a planned Microsoft expansion was reportedly canceled after political changes in the country.

Microsoft first opened in Pakistan on March 7, 2000, playing a key role in the country’s digital growth. Experts suggest that the company’s exit highlights broader concerns about Pakistan’s economic and political climate.

