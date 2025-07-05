Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh seeks UN oversight to review past 15 years of journalism

Jul 5, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government has formally requested the United Nations to oversee an independent investigation into journalism practices over the past 15 years. The move aims to assess political influence and threats faced by the media under previous regimes.

“Journalism was under political control in the past. We want to understand what kind of journalism prevailed over the last decade and a half,” said Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, while speaking at a roundtable organised by the Broadcast Journalists’ Centre (BJC) at the Daily Star Centre in Dhaka on Saturday. “For that, we are seeking the UN’s help to conduct a comprehensive investigation,” he added.


The event, focused on reviewing the delayed Media Reform Commission recommendations, saw journalists express frustration over the government’s inaction. Speakers alleged media licenses were previously granted based on political affiliations, with many journalists facing threats, including murder charges, for reporting critically. Mr Alam assured that the interim government is ensuring minimal interference in media operations. “No agency should be able to threaten journalists anymore,” he said. “The media now operates freely.”


He also backed the demand for fair wages, proposing a starting salary of at least bdt 30,000 for journalists. The BJC called for a broadcast media commission, minimum educational requirements for journalists, and a separate legal pay scale. Despite four months passing since the commission’s report was submitted, speakers questioned the lack of implementation. The event concluded with calls for immediate action and continued vigilance to protect press freedom during the transitional period.

