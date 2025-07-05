World must create conducive conditions for Rohingyas return: Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh has urged urgent international action to resolve the protracted Rohingya crisis, following the adoption of a consensus resolution by the UN Human Rights Council during its 59th session in Geneva.

The OIC-led resolution, titled “The Situation of Human Rights of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar,” calls for an end to the culture of impunity in Rakhine, inclusive governance, and meaningful Rohingya representation at all decision-making levels.

It also expresses grave concern over dwindling humanitarian aid and urges equitable global burden-sharing to support the over one million Rohingyas currently sheltered in Bangladesh. The resolution calls for unhindered humanitarian access in Rakhine by the UN and relevant agencies.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam, told the Council that since November 2023, around 1.8 lakh Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh amid escalating violence by Myanmar’s military and armed groups like the Arakan Army. He warned that the cycle of violence and obstruction of aid in Rakhine is worsening the plight of the Rohingya and stressed the need for practical and time-bound outcomes from the upcoming High-Level Conference on Rohingya in September in New York.



Ambassador Islam reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to a durable solution through voluntary, safe, and dignified repatriation. “It is the collective duty of the international community to ensure that the rights and dignity of the Rohingya are upheld and the conditions for their return are expeditiously created in Rakhine,” he said. The UN Human Rights Council session will continue until July 9.