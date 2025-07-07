Rath Yatra 2025: Lord Jagannath, siblings to shine bright in Suna Besha today

‘Suna Besha’, gold appearance of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be held in the holy city of Puri this evening.

In Odisha, the ‘Suna Besha’, gold appearance of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was held in the holy city of Puri Sunday evening.

In this ‘Suna Besha’, the Lords was adorned with intricate gold ornaments, a spectacle that draws millions to the Grand Trunk Road.

The deities, positioned on their respective chariots, will be embellished with gold jewelries after the daily rituals, offering a divine darshan to devotees till 11 this night.

The Odisha government has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the ‘Suna Besha’ ceremony.

Given the expected massive weekend turnout, police authorities have enhanced security, crowd management and traffic control measures.

More than 1.5 million devotees are expected to flock to Puri for this grand event.