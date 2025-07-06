Second Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Returns to Gangtok via Nathu La

The second batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatris today returned to Gangtok after completing their sacred pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar.

The second batch consisting 47 Yatris had begun their journey to the pilgrimage crossing Nathu La border on 25th last month. The yatris expressed their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Sikkim Government for seamless arrangements and hospitality.

The historic Kailah Mansarovar Yatra kicked off on 20th June from Nathu La, where Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur met the first batch of 36 Yatris and flagged-off the Yatra.