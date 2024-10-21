Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ with AQI reaching 310: CPCB

AMN \

The air quality level in Delhi has been categorized as “very poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The CPCB has reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 307 in the national capital within the past 24 hours.

The decline in Delhi’s air quality is attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions due to dispersion of pollutants, the Union government’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said in its latest bulletin. Emissions from sources such as stubble and waste burning are likely to deteriorate air quality significantly, it said.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 310 on Monday, against 277 the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI is categorized in six groups—good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).