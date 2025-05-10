Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Pak agree to immediate ceasefire after US mediation, says Trump

May 10, 2025

The US said India and Pakistan, who have exchanged fire over the past three days after Operation Sindoor, would start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

updated at 5:55 PM IST

India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a night of talks mediated by the US, President Donald Trump said in a post on social media, though neither country has yet commented on Trump’s claim.

A weeks-long confrontation between the two neibhouring nations had escalated further Saturday, with Islamabad launching a military operation in retaliation to what it said were Indian strikes on its military bases overnight. India’s military said it “effectively countered and responded” to Pakistan’s operation.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

URDU SECTION

امریکی ثالثی کے بعد بھارت اور پاکستان فوری جنگ بندی پر راضی: ٹرمپ

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत और पाकिस्तान तत्काल युद्ध विराम पर सहमत

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
