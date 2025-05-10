India, Pak agree to immediate ceasefire after US mediation, says Trump

The US said India and Pakistan, who have exchanged fire over the past three days after Operation Sindoor, would start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

updated at 5:55 PM IST

India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a night of talks mediated by the US, President Donald Trump said in a post on social media, though neither country has yet commented on Trump’s claim.

A weeks-long confrontation between the two neibhouring nations had escalated further Saturday, with Islamabad launching a military operation in retaliation to what it said were Indian strikes on its military bases overnight. India’s military said it “effectively countered and responded” to Pakistan’s operation.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” Trump posted on Truth Social.