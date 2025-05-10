India targeted Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahimyar Khan, among others using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircrafts.

Staff Reporter

In a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh elaborated on the details of the actions taken by the Armed Forces. She informed that the Pakistan army has been observed moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation.

She asserted that the Indian Armed Forces are in a state of operational readiness and all hostile actions have been effectively countered. She said radar sites in Pasur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted. She added that the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attack only at identified military targets in response to Pakistan’s action.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi informed that the Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders by using drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets. She said, India effectively neutralised the attacks.

She added that the Pakistani side tried to infiltrate through air at more than 26 places from Srinagar to Chhaliya, and they damaged the country’s equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. Colonel Qureshi added that Pakistan used high-speed missiles to target Punjab’s air base last night and they even attacked health facilities and schools in Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur. She said, Indian armed forces are committed to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also pointed towards the malicious misinformation campaign of Pakistani side that they destroyed the Indian S-400 system, and damaged airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa. She unequivocally rejected these false claims being spread by Pakistan. During the press conference, India also released time-stamped images showing its air bases unharmed to counter Pakistan’s propaganda. The Pakistan government had claimed air bases at Sirsa and Suratgarh were targeted by their weapons system.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, it is a Pakistani act that constituted provocation and escalation and in response to Pakistani actions, India responded in a measured way. The Foreign Secretary emphasised that Pakistan continues with its execrable and wanton campaign of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Mr Misri also rejected Pakistan’s claims of missile strikes on religious sites, terming it baseless.

He also said that Pakistan is making frivolous allegations that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. He said, Afghan people do not need to be reminded and they are fully aware of which country targeted civilians and the country’s infrastructure. Mr Misri said that Pakistani officials also continue to make ludicrous claims about India firing missiles towards Shri Amritsar Sahib, as these lame attempts to divide India are doomed to failure.