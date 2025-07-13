CJI Flags Legal System Challenges, Urges Reforms at NALSAR Convocation

AMN / Hyderabad

– Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai on Saturday highlighted pressing issues facing India’s legal system, urging the country to leverage its talent to find meaningful solutions. Speaking at the 22nd Annual Convocation of NALSAR University of Law, he pointed to prolonged trial delays and the plight of undertrial prisoners who spend years in jail before being acquitted.

“Delays in trials can sometimes last decades. There are individuals declared innocent only after enduring long stints as undertrials. Our best minds must come forward to resolve this,” he said.

Justice Gavai also addressed the prevailing bias in legal education, where graduates from premier law schools in metro cities are often seen as superior to those from smaller institutions. “This is a perception issue, not necessarily one of skill. It’s unfair but real. We need to challenge it, not accept it,” he noted.

Emphasizing the importance of mastering foundational legal subjects like the Constitution, Contract Law, Civil and Criminal Procedure, the CJI cautioned that there is no substitute for deep legal knowledge. He also acknowledged how the legal landscape is rapidly evolving with the advent of artificial intelligence and data privacy concerns.

On the growing pursuit of foreign law degrees, Justice Gavai urged students to weigh their decisions carefully. “A foreign degree is often seen as validation. Go if you must—but do so with scholarships and purpose, not under financial pressure. Taking loans of ₹50–70 lakh places a heavy burden. Remember, a foreign degree is not a stamp of your worth,” he said.

He further noted that this trend reflects a deeper issue—limited faith in India’s postgraduate legal education and research. To retain and attract top talent, he said, India must invest in academic environments that are nurturing, merit-based, and respectful of legal scholarship.

The 22nd Convocation of NALSAR University was attended by Honourable Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai, Honourable Chief Minister, Supreme Court Judge Honourable Justice Narasimha, and Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court

The event was also attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister, along with the Hon’ble judges, awarded gold medals to students who demonstrated exceptional academic performance and talent in various disciplines. Justice Sujoy Paul, Chancellor of the University, presented the degrees, which were conferred upon students who had successfully completed their doctoral studies, as well as those who earned LLM, MBA, BA LLB (Hons.), and PG Diploma qualifications.