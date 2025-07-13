India still looks ‘Saare Jahan se Achcha’ from space , says Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla was speaking at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) who are set to begin their return journey to Earth on Monday. His stay at the ISS began on June 26.



India Looks Proud and Fearless from Space, Says Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, speaking from the International Space Station (ISS), said on Sunday that India appears from space as a nation full of ambition, courage, confidence, and immense pride. Echoing the legendary words of Rakesh Sharma in 1984, he said, “Even today, Bharat looks ‘Sāre Jahān Se Achchā’ from above.”

In doing so, Shukla not only paid tribute to India’s first astronaut but also invoked the timeless poetry of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, whose iconic verse:

“Sāre Jahān Se Achchā, Hindostān Hamārā

Hum Bulbulen Hain Is Kī, Ye Gulistān Hamārā…”

has long been a symbol of India’s soul, beauty, and unity. Shukla remarked that as he gazed at the Earth from orbit, it was these very lines that filled his heart with a deep sense of pride and emotion.

Iqbal’s poem, first published in 1904, has inspired generations across the subcontinent, evoking a deep love for the homeland and a celebration of its spirit. That a modern Indian astronaut would recall this classic verse from space reflects the enduring power of poetry to unite the past with the future.

Describing his experience in space as “incredible” and almost “magical,” Shukla reflected on the wealth of memories and lessons he’s taking back to share with his fellow citizens.

Shukla made these remarks during a farewell ceremony for the Axiom-4 mission crew, held aboard the ISS. After 18 days of intensive scientific research, the crew is preparing to begin their journey back to Earth. Their return marks the end of a mission that began on June 26 and is scheduled to conclude with a splashdown off the California coast on Tuesday.

The Ax-4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. They are scheduled to undock from the ISS no earlier than 7:05 am ET (4:35 pm IST) on Monday.

As the Ax-4 mission draws to a close, it leaves behind a legacy of cutting-edge science, international collaboration, and a moment of national pride for India.

