Battle for Bihar Begins: Grand Alliance Charts Strategy to Take on NDA

By A Z Nawab / Patna

In a significant show of unity and political planning, top leaders of the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar convened today for a high-level strategy meeting ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. The meeting, held at the official residence of Leader of the Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Patna, marked a key step in the alliance’s preparations for the electoral battle.

The crucial meeting was chaired by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav himself, who also leads the Grand Alliance Coordination Committee—a central body formed to oversee the complex seat-sharing talks and harmonize campaign efforts among the six-party coalition.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Yadav confirmed that seat-sharing among the constituent parties was the core focus of the discussions. “We are committed to putting up a united front. Talks are progressing positively and all allies are on the same page when it comes to defeating the NDA,” he said, underlining the alliance’s resolve to challenge the incumbent BJP-led government.

Adding momentum to the discussions, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni highlighted that, beyond the coordination committee, sub-committees covering campaign management, manifesto formulation, and outreach strategy also met today to fine-tune the alliance’s approach. “This is not just a meeting. It’s the beginning of a joint mission to restore justice, employment, and governance in Bihar,” Sahni said.

The meeting witnessed the presence of several senior leaders, including Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) President Rajesh Kumar, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and senior leaders from the Left parties, underlining the broad-based nature of the alliance.

The Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress, VIP, and left-leaning parties, is attempting to replicate the synergy that helped it score major wins in previous elections. With the political temperature rising in Bihar, today’s meeting is being seen as a critical step in stitching together a cohesive front that could pose a formidable challenge to the ruling NDA in the 2025 state polls.

As Bihar gears up for what promises to be a high-stakes election, all eyes are now on how effectively the Grand Alliance can manage internal negotiations and present a compelling alternative to voters.