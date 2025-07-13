Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Australia announces 34 Maitri Awards to boost ties with India

Jul 13, 2025
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the 34 recipients of this year’s Maitri Grants, Fellowships and Scholarships, aimed at promoting Australia-India ties. In a press release on Sunday, she said the Maitri Grants, administered by the Centre for Australia-India Relations, aims to support greater exchange and collaboration with India across technology, business, education and culture.

Wong said Australia and India’s relationship is closer and more important than ever. She said both countries are deepening cooperation across priority sectors that are vital to both nations’ futures, including in defence, trade, education, and technology.   

