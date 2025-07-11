Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra CM directs officials to expedite development of new medical colleges

Jul 11, 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to expedite the development of new government medical colleges proposed at Washim, Bhandara, Ambernath, and Palghar. Emphasising inter-departmental coordination, Mr. Fadnavis instructed that land acquisition for the projects be prioritised. The Chief Minister was addressing a review meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan to assess land availability and the progress of the ongoing construction of medical colleges and hospitals. Mr. Fadnavis called for the appointment of a consultant agency and time-bound planning to ensure prompt execution. Mr. Fadnavis further reviewed the ongoing projects at Sindhudurg, Jalna, Amravati, and Gadchiroli. He instructed the Public Works Department to present a revised comprehensive proposal for all such works, in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s guidelines, before the high-level committee. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State Meghna Bordikar, and other key officials were present at the meeting.

