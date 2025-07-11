Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ED raids properties linked to Congress MLA Subba Reddy in Bengaluru

Jul 11, 2025

Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at five places in Bengaluru in connection with allegations of undisclosed foreign assets held by Karnataka MLA, S N Subba Reddy and his family members. The searches cover the residence and business entities of the accused, as well as key associates. The allegations pertain to undisclosed foreign assets, including bank balances in foreign accounts, investment in vehicles, and immovable properties in countries  including  Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Germany.

CAMPUS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra CM directs officials to expedite development of new medical colleges

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Assembly passes Bill against Left-Wing Extremism 

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat Bridge collapse: Govt takes action based on preliminary findings

Jul 11, 2025

SPORTS

India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

11 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova of  America enters her maiden Grand Slam final

11 July 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets show positive cues, European indices trading high

11 July 2025 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks rise with expectations of trade negotiations with trading partners

11 July 2025 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
