ED raids properties linked to Congress MLA Subba Reddy in Bengaluru

Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at five places in Bengaluru in connection with allegations of undisclosed foreign assets held by Karnataka MLA, S N Subba Reddy and his family members. The searches cover the residence and business entities of the accused, as well as key associates. The allegations pertain to undisclosed foreign assets, including bank balances in foreign accounts, investment in vehicles, and immovable properties in countries including Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Germany.

