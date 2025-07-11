Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Assembly passes Bill against Left-Wing Extremism 

Jul 11, 2025
Maharashtra Assembly passes Bill against Left-Wing Extremism 

       

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Special Public Security Bill, aimed at curbing extremist threats to constitutional institutions and national integrity. Responding to the debate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis explained that “radical left-wing ideology” refers to groups that reject the Constitution and aim to weaken democracy. Citing precedents, Mr. Fadnavis noted that similar laws exist in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, under which 48 organizations have been banned. He emphasized that the application of the law will be guided by Supreme Court rulings. The Chief Minister assured the House that the law will not be misused under any circumstances.

Related Post

CAMPUS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra CM directs officials to expedite development of new medical colleges

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED raids properties linked to Congress MLA Subba Reddy in Bengaluru

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat Bridge collapse: Govt takes action based on preliminary findings

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

11 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova of  America enters her maiden Grand Slam final

11 July 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets show positive cues, European indices trading high

11 July 2025 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks rise with expectations of trade negotiations with trading partners

11 July 2025 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!