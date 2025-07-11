Maharashtra Assembly passes Bill against Left-Wing Extremism 

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Special Public Security Bill, aimed at curbing extremist threats to constitutional institutions and national integrity. Responding to the debate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis explained that “radical left-wing ideology” refers to groups that reject the Constitution and aim to weaken democracy. Citing precedents, Mr. Fadnavis noted that similar laws exist in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, under which 48 organizations have been banned. He emphasized that the application of the law will be guided by Supreme Court rulings. The Chief Minister assured the House that the law will not be misused under any circumstances.

