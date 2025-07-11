Gujarat Bridge collapse: Govt takes action based on preliminary findings

The Gujarat Government has taken action against responsible officials based on preliminary investigation findings regarding the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge incident in Vadodara. The State Government has suspended Executive Engineer, two Deputy Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department with immediate effect.

The Death toll on the Mahisagar river in Vadodara’s Padra taluka has reached 15. Meanwhile, a body was found during the investigation carried out by the rescue team including the NDRF early this morning.

District Collector Anil Dhamelia said, a total of three bodies have been found till this morning, out of which two have been identified. While the identification process of one body is underway. The search for four missing people is still going on.