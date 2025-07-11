Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar SIR: EC says over 66% of total enumeration forms collected so far

Jul 11, 2025
Bihar SIR: EC says over 66% of total enumeration forms collected so far

        Election Commission has said that over five crore 22 lakh enumeration forms have been collected in Bihar so far under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative which is over 66 percent of the total enumeration forms. In a statement the Commission said, over seven crore 90 lakh Enumeration Forms were printed and nearly 98 percent forms totaling seven crore 71 lakh have already been distributed to the electors whose names were in the electoral roll as on 24th of last month. The Poll Body expressed hope that the exercise of collecting the Enumeration Forms could be completed well before the stipulated date of 25th of this month.

Related Post

CAMPUS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra CM directs officials to expedite development of new medical colleges

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED raids properties linked to Congress MLA Subba Reddy in Bengaluru

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Assembly passes Bill against Left-Wing Extremism 

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

11 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova of  America enters her maiden Grand Slam final

11 July 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets show positive cues, European indices trading high

11 July 2025 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks rise with expectations of trade negotiations with trading partners

11 July 2025 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!