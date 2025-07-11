Bihar SIR: EC says over 66% of total enumeration forms collected so far

Election Commission has said that over five crore 22 lakh enumeration forms have been collected in Bihar so far under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative which is over 66 percent of the total enumeration forms. In a statement the Commission said, over seven crore 90 lakh Enumeration Forms were printed and nearly 98 percent forms totaling seven crore 71 lakh have already been distributed to the electors whose names were in the electoral roll as on 24th of last month. The Poll Body expressed hope that the exercise of collecting the Enumeration Forms could be completed well before the stipulated date of 25th of this month.

