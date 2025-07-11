Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah chairs review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation in New Delhi

Jul 11, 2025
Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation in New Delhi

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation in New Delhi. Addressing the meeting, Mr Shah said that Delhi Pollution Control Committee, DPCC should work in action mode to control water pollution. He directed to increase the capacity of Sewage Treatment Plant, STP for Yamuna to 1500 MGD (million gallons per day) by 2028. The Home Minister laid special emphasis on increasing the e-flow in Yamuna and said that there is a need to talk to the Uttar Pradesh government on this issue.

He said all three states – Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh – should make efforts for Yamuna’s rejuvenation and there should be regularity and transparency in testing of the water flowing out of their STPs. He emphasized on third party quality testing of STP outflow. He said that the treated water of Okhla STP should be released downstream of Yamuna which will help in improving the quality of the river water.

Mr Shah said that a detailed survey should be conducted regarding water supply in Delhi to ascertain water requirement of people in Delhi. He further stated that the Delhi government should work in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board to manage the waste produced by dairies and cow shelters. The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Secretary, Secretaries and senior officials of the concerned ministries and Delhi Government.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Calls for Urgent Action Against Online Firecracker Sales

Jul 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Earthquake jolt Delhi-NCR, second time in two days

Jul 11, 2025
CAMPUS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra CM directs officials to expedite development of new medical colleges

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर 1% लोगों के पास इतनी दौलत है कि गरीबी को सालाना 22 बार मिटाया जा सकता है

12 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Four Indians enter round of 32 at FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025

11 July 2025 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz enters Men’s Singles Final beating Taylor Fritz in semifinal

11 July 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Microsoft’s new AI system to help decode protein motion, advance drug discovery

11 July 2025 11:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!