Amit Shah chairs review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation in New Delhi

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation in New Delhi. Addressing the meeting, Mr Shah said that Delhi Pollution Control Committee, DPCC should work in action mode to control water pollution. He directed to increase the capacity of Sewage Treatment Plant, STP for Yamuna to 1500 MGD (million gallons per day) by 2028. The Home Minister laid special emphasis on increasing the e-flow in Yamuna and said that there is a need to talk to the Uttar Pradesh government on this issue.

He said all three states – Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh – should make efforts for Yamuna’s rejuvenation and there should be regularity and transparency in testing of the water flowing out of their STPs. He emphasized on third party quality testing of STP outflow. He said that the treated water of Okhla STP should be released downstream of Yamuna which will help in improving the quality of the river water.

Mr Shah said that a detailed survey should be conducted regarding water supply in Delhi to ascertain water requirement of people in Delhi. He further stated that the Delhi government should work in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board to manage the waste produced by dairies and cow shelters. The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Secretary, Secretaries and senior officials of the concerned ministries and Delhi Government.