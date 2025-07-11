Earthquake jolt Delhi-NCR, second time in two days

AMN

Tremors were felt across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening as an earthquake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar for the second consecutive day.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar at 7.49 pm on Friday. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Jhajjar is located nearly 60 kilometres from the national capital.

A day earlier, on Thursday morning, a stronger 4.4 magnitude earthquake had jolted the same region at 9.04 am. That quake also originated in Jhajjar and lasted for a few seconds, prompting panic among residents.