Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Calls for Urgent Action Against Online Firecracker Sales

Jul 11, 2025
Delhi Police urges Social Media, e-commerce platforms for immediate cessation of online sale of firecrackers

AMN

Delhi Police has approached and written to Social Media platforms and e-commerce platforms for the immediate cessation of online sale of firecrackers in the national capital. Platforms have been directed not to list firecrackers and to disable such services for customers in Delhi.

They have also been directed to publish a clear notice informing customers about the prohibition of firecracker sales and deliveries. Furthermore, the e-Commerce Platforms and Social Media Platforms must submit a written confirmation for compliance of directions.

Violation will invoke criminal prosecution under the relevant laws. According to the police, these directions will serve as a crucial step in protecting the health and well-being of citizens getting directly affected due to increasing pollution.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Earthquake jolt Delhi-NCR, second time in two days

Jul 11, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah chairs review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation in New Delhi

Jul 11, 2025
CAMPUS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra CM directs officials to expedite development of new medical colleges

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर 1% लोगों के पास इतनी दौलत है कि गरीबी को सालाना 22 बार मिटाया जा सकता है

12 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Four Indians enter round of 32 at FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025

11 July 2025 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz enters Men’s Singles Final beating Taylor Fritz in semifinal

11 July 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Microsoft’s new AI system to help decode protein motion, advance drug discovery

11 July 2025 11:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!