Delhi Police Calls for Urgent Action Against Online Firecracker Sales

AMN

Delhi Police has approached and written to Social Media platforms and e-commerce platforms for the immediate cessation of online sale of firecrackers in the national capital. Platforms have been directed not to list firecrackers and to disable such services for customers in Delhi.

They have also been directed to publish a clear notice informing customers about the prohibition of firecracker sales and deliveries. Furthermore, the e-Commerce Platforms and Social Media Platforms must submit a written confirmation for compliance of directions.

Violation will invoke criminal prosecution under the relevant laws. According to the police, these directions will serve as a crucial step in protecting the health and well-being of citizens getting directly affected due to increasing pollution.